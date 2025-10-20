Voice of Her is giving Pakistan’s women musicians the stage they’ve long been denied

When I first heard about Voice of Her, I was intrigued. In Pakistan’s music industry, the space for women artists has always felt limited. Even as digital platforms offer some visibility, the physical stage — that vital space where an artist truly connects with an audience and sustains a career — often remains out of reach. Whether it’s due to safety concerns or organisers’ biases, women musicians are still fighting to be seen and heard.

That’s what drew me to Voice of Her. I wanted to understand what it really stood for. And that curiosity led me to Samra Khan, a Dubai-based Pakistani musician and the driving force behind the project.

We met on a quiet Sunday evening in a café. Khan arrived with her two daughters in tow; a moment that, in itself, felt symbolic of what empowerment truly looks like. Women don’t separate their responsibilities from their dreams; they bring them along, gracefully. It was heartwarming to see her daughters watching their mother thrive as we began our conversation.

Khan’s energy was grounded yet infectious, a blend of purpose and calm that instantly told me she’s doing something she truly believes in. “Voice of Her is an idea,” she began. “It’s a movement, a collaboration, a sisterhood. When I started as an emerging artist, I often felt lost; there were few spaces for women like me to perform, to connect, to grow. So I thought, why not create something ourselves? A safe platform for women artists in Pakistan.“

And so Voice of Her was born, from that simple but powerful thought. It’s a platform designed to bring together women musicians from across Pakistan, giving them not only a stage but also a sense of community. This month, Voice of Her takes its first major step forward with a concert in Karachi, taking place on October 26 at NAPA in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

The concert carries a deeper message, one that goes beyond music. “I’ve always felt strongly about giving back to the community,” Khan told me. “Since this is our first venture, I wanted it to have meaning. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so I started looking at organisations working in that area, and that’s how I came across Pink Ribbon. Their CEO, Omer Aftab, was wonderful and supportive. We told him we wanted to help in whatever small way we could. They are building a cancer hospital in Lahore, and I’ll be visiting it soon. The idea is simple; whatever amount we raise from this event, it will go towards that cause. It just felt like the stars aligned.”

For clarity, while Pink Ribbon Pakistan’s hospital in Lahore is already partially operational, it is still in the process of being completed. According to the organisation’s website, Block A, which houses the OPD and diagnostic services, is fully functional, while Block B is nearing completion.

For Khan, the collaboration with Pink Ribbon adds heart to what is already a soulful endeavour. But Voice of Her is also about creative kinship, the kind that inspires and uplifts.

Through mutual friends, Khan met two other talented musicians, Zara Madni and Mairah Khan, who will be performing with her at the concert. “Zara is a dear friend and a phenomenal singer. Mairah is an emerging sitar and guitar player. When I heard her play, I knew she had something special. When I spoke to both of them, we instantly connected. We shared the same vision: promoting female energy and artistry.”

The event is being creatively directed by one of Pakistan’s leading drummers and producers, Gumby, who brought them all together. “He believed in the idea,” Khan smiled. “And the musicians who’ve joined us from the band to the production — everyone has trusted Voice of Her and what it stands for.”

When asked what the audience should expect, Khan’s eyes lit up. “A high-quality, classy lineup of performances,” she said. “Mairah will perform a beautiful, original sitar piece. Zara has such an incredible voice; both she and I will be singing our originals and some popular covers. The goal is to give the audience a night that feels emotionally rich, powerful and connected.”

But beyond the music, Khan hopes the evening will leave people with something deeper. “If Voice of Her could leave the audience with one feeling, it would be compassion and empathy,” she said. “That’s what this movement is about: understanding, supporting and uplifting one another.”

As our conversation came to a close, Khan smiled and hummed a few lines from her song ‘Baat Unkahi’, as if to gently remind me that music, at its best, is both heard and felt.

Voice of Her is not just a concert — it’s a beginning. A stage reclaimed, voices amplified, and a moment that belongs, finally belongs to some creative women artists of the country.

As I left the café that evening, I couldn’t help but reflect on the courage and vision it takes to create something like Voice of Her. Khan has built a platform that not only celebrates her own artistry but uplifts the voices of many others. It’s a reminder that change often begins with a single voice, and when that voice is shared, it has the power to inspire, connect, and resonate far beyond the stage.