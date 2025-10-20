Osman Khalid Butt schools man who thinks a ‘good wife’ is just unpaid domestic labour

Osman Khalid Butt fired back at an X user for trying to perpetuate misogynistic ideas on what a woman should and shouldn’t do in a marriage.

In a move that surprised absolutely no one, a Pakistani man expressed an incredibly regressive take on a scene from the drama Jama Taqseem in which the lead, Qais (Talha Chahour), blames his wife Laila (Mawra Hocane), for how difficult their life has gotten since they moved out of his parents’ house.

Ignoring just how much of a manchild Qais was being, a user on X took things several steps further, posting a list of things he considers non-negotiable in a marriage. Telling men on the internet not to marry a woman who, among other things, “leaves your shoes and socks dirty” and “doesn’t know how to tie a tie,” he thought he was giving out valuable life advice.

Osman Khalid Butt did not take this lightly; he went in all guns blazing, issuing a 26-point proclamation listing down all the many duties of a Pakistani wife. The actor advised men not to marry a girl who “fails the saalan consistency test,” “refuses to exorcise the jinn hiding your car keys,” and “thinks a man can, God forbid, operate a washing machine”.

Fans were quick to agree with Butt in the comments, telling the “king” he was “on fire”. One even asked if this was why the star hadn’t gotten married yet.

While Butt’s response is witty, it points to a dark reality in Pakistan where domestic violence is unfortunately common. A report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said 90 per cent of women in Pakistan had experienced domestic abuse at some point in their lives.

In a country where men get triggered by chants of “apna khana khud garam karo” (warm your own meals), tying a woman’s ‘worth’ in a marriage to household chores is not only backwards, it’s dangerous.