First joint Pakistan-China fashion show held at the Great Wall

Pakistani fashion designers met their Chinese counterparts at the Great Wall of China on Sunday for the first-ever Pakistan-China fashion show. The event, organised jointly by the Pakistani embassy in Beijing and China International Cultural Communication Centre (CICCC), was held at the wall’s most iconic section, Badaling.

Pakistani designers Maheen Khan, Moazzam Abbasi, Ayesha Tariq, Rizwanullah and Zain Hashmi presented collections fusing Pakistani and Chinese cultures, with models walking down the runway in floral and ajrak motifs. The Chinese side was represented on the catwalk by designer Liang Suyun’s work and jewellery by Aqeel Chaudhary — a Pakistani businessman based in China.

Photo via: PTV News

The event was attended by senior Chinese officials, diplomats, businessmen and members of the media fraternity. Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, said the event celebrated the living spirit of the historic Silk Road as a bridge of fabric, art and friendship.

He said the event was made all the more special as this year marked the 60th anniversary of Pakistani President Ayub Khan’s visit to the Badaling section of the Great Wall of China — the first by any Pakistani dignitary.

Amb Hashmi emphasised that the showcase was driven by fusion, commercial sense, and the strength of Pakistani fashion, demonstrating the natural synergy between Pakistani creativity and the Chinese market. He said this would build further commercial connections between the two countries.

Photo via: PTV News

Long Yuxiang, Chairman of the CICCC, said the fashion show was more than just a cultural event; it was a reflection of the strategic, all-weather partnership between China and Pakistan.

He highlighted the shared heritage of the two countries and the common desire of people to improve their lives through fashion. Long expressed commitment to work towards further exploring the partnership with the Pakistani fashion industry.