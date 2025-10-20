No ghosting here — Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi is a keeper

In a television landscape filled with predictable love triangles and recycled family dramas, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi on HUM TV feels like a breath of fresh air. Produced by Momina Duraid, written by Syed Nabeel, and directed by Saife Hasan, the show arrives as a rare experiment in tone and texture for mainstream Pakistani television — a horror-comedy, romcom that fuses warmth, wit, and heart without ever leaning on melodrama.

Twelve episodes in, it has already cemented itself as one of the most inventive and thoroughly enjoyable dramas of the season.

At its core, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi combines elements of horror, romance, and comedy with surprising ease. It’s a genre blend we seldom see on local television — scary enough to intrigue, funny enough to keep things light, and romantic enough to make you care about its characters. The premise revolves around a small family — Asad, his wife Zara, and his younger brother Ali — who, after their father’s death, discover a will that changes their lives.

The late father’s condition is simple yet strange: to inherit the family estate — an ancestral haveli worth Rs80 crores, along with a house in Islamabad and other property — the family must move into the haveli, live there for six months, and get Ali married. Otherwise, all their wealth will go to charity, leaving them penniless. So Asad and Zara, with their ever-loyal house help Changez Chacha, move to the haveli located 40km from Islamabad. Ali joins them later, and soon the family learns that the majestic house is already occupied by a family of jinns.

The perfect cast doesn’t exist —

A huge part of the drama’s charm lies in its impeccable casting. It’s rare to see a lineup where every actor fits their role like a glove. Wahaj Ali as Ali is a revelation. After a streak of intense, brooding alpha-male roles, this performance feels like a joyful return to the carefree, humorous Wahaj we once saw in Ehd-e-Wafa. He brings warmth and relatability to Ali, an ordinary, slightly lost young man caught in extraordinary circumstances.

Sehar Khan as Khushi, the jinnzaadi, is equally mesmerising. Her character is a complete departure from her earlier work in Fairy Tale or Jaffa. Here, she plays with silence, expression, and subtle reaction, often just watching and observing the world around her — and in those quiet moments, she shines. When she’s on screen with Wahaj, their chemistry is effortless and electric; their interactions shift beautifully between playful and poignant, and it’s easy to see why audiences adore them together.

The supporting cast is equally impressive. Arslan Naseer and Wahaj Ali share a believable brotherly bond, their banter full of warmth and great comic timing.

The casting of the two jinn sisters — Tamkenat Masoor as Chimki and Sehar as Khushi — is spot-on; their striking resemblance and natural chemistry make them genuinely convincing as siblings. Mansoor’s expressive face and lively body language make all her scenes pop with energy. She conveys emotion even in silence, her movements fluid, theatrical yet grounded.

The mother-daughter duo of Romaisa Khan and Nadia Afgan is another standout. Romaisa, who is also an influencer in real life, plays the role of a social media influencer in the drama — quite fitting. Meanwhile, Afgan, as a journalist, brings the perfect blend of wit and authority her role demands.

Sidra Niazi, as the affectionate bhabi, is a refreshing presence — sincere, soft-spoken, and utterly free of malice. Her chemistry with Arslan Naseer feels genuine and warm; together, they form one of the sweetest on-screen couples we’ve seen in recent times. It’s about time Niazi is offered a prime-time lead — she has certainly earned it.

And then there’s Changez Chacha, the house help, who might just be the unsung hero of the series. His presence, warmth, and emotional intelligence bring life to every frame. Finally, Syed Jibran as Azaar, the jinn patriarch, delivers a commanding performance — equal parts intimidating and intriguing. He brings depth to a role that could easily have slipped into caricature, making Azaar both mysterious and dignified.

A chance to simply enjoy

Beyond the performances, what truly sets Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi apart is its distinct mood and visual texture. It’s light, entertaining, heartwarming, and genuinely funny without resorting to clichés or toxic relationships.

It gives audiences a chance to simply enjoy, to laugh, to feel a touch of fear, and to be charmed. The show belongs to a genre rarely explored on Pakistani television — a horror-comedy-rom-com hybrid. While jinn stories have been told before, they were often drenched in fear and dark, traditional tones. Here, the jinn world is presented with curiosity and humour. They have ordinary conversations about their lives — weddings, mithai, age, and even domestic disputes — and show human-like vulnerability when they feel pain. This humanised portrayal of the supernatural is a big reason the show feels so fresh.

Score for the win

The OST ‘Dil Ka Ye Banjarapan’, sung beautifully by Natasha Baig and composed and written by Sami Khan, is another highlight. The melody is tender and romantic, lingering in memory long after the episode ends. The background score is equally brilliant — whimsical when it needs to be, poignant in emotional scenes, and haunting during supernatural moments. It enhances the chemistry between Ali and Khushi, giving their scenes a dreamy, cinematic touch.

A visual treat

Visually, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi is a feast. The very first scene, filmed against the backdrop of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills and paired with the OST of Ehd e Wafa, immediately sets a magical tone. The haveli, where most of the story unfolds, is breathtaking — grand, mysterious, and unlike anything currently on TV.

Built with stones, adorned with ethnic décor, and featuring a natural rock formation in its lounge, it feels straight out of a fantasy novel. Every corner, from the beautifully designed kitchen to the softly lit corridors, exudes atmosphere. It’s both old-world and modern, luxurious yet eerie. In an industry where the same few houses are used repeatedly, recycled across dramas and films, this unique setting is a visual treat. The haveli itself becomes a character, its silence and shadows adding to the story’s texture.

Big up — production team

The show’s use of VFX has also caught attention. The effects are ambitious and surprisingly effective. While not perfect, they’re miles ahead of what we typically see on TV. The jinn sequences, paired with clever camera work and lighting, create moments that are spooky yet playful, enhancing the show’s whimsical tone. It’s a daring attempt for local television and one that largely pays off.

Props to the writer and director

Twelve episodes in, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi hasn’t had a dull moment. Every episode brings something new — a laugh, a twist, or a heartfelt exchange. The writing remains tight, and Saife Hasan’s direction keeps the narrative brisk and engaging. It’s rare to find a show that can make you laugh one moment and give you chills the next, and even rarer for it to do so without falling into clichés.

In the end, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi is an experience. It’s funny, heartfelt, a little spooky, and above all, refreshingly human. With its stellar casting, standout performances, stunning visuals, and captivating story, it proves that Pakistani television can still surprise its audiences.

At this pace, the drama might be celebrated as one of the most imaginative and enjoyable shows in recent years.