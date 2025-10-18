Mango founder’s son under scrutiny as police probe death

Spanish police confirmed Friday that their probe into the sudden death last year of Mango clothing empire founder Isak Andic remains open following reports his son has become a suspect.

Police initially ruled the death accidental, but they are now investigating Jonathan for a possible homicide, El Pais daily reported late Thursday, citing “different sources with knowledge of the investigation”.

The family of Andic, who died in a fall from a cliff near Barcelona 10 months ago, said it was confident his son Jonathan, 44, was innocent after several local media outlets reported he was being officially investigated for possible homicide.’

The family said in a statement that it “will continue to cooperate, as it has done until now, with the competent authorities. Furthermore, it trusts that this process will be concluded as soon as possible and that it will prove Jonathan Andic’s innocence.”

It said it would provide no further comment at this stage.

La Vanguardia newspaper said late on Thursday that the judge looking into Andic’s death began officially investigating Jonathan in September for the homicide of his father because of contradictory statements he gave as a witness, and that authorities were searching his phone for more evidence.

However, the Barcelona court’s press office said on Friday that the case, which is still sealed, wasn’t directed at any particular individual. During the 10-month probe, investigators haven’t found any conclusive evidence linking Jonathan Andic to his father’s death, La Vanguardia added.

Isak Andic died falling more than 100 metres (328 ft) from a cliff while hiking with members of his family in the Montserrat caves near Barcelona.

Seen as a rival of Zara founder Amancio Ortega, the Istanbul-born businessman moved to Catalonia in northeastern Spain in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984. At the time of his death, he was non-executive chairman of the fashion brand and was worth $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Jonathan Andic was appointed vice-president of the board of the privately held company on his father’s death and president of its holding company, MNG. His sisters Judith and Sarah were named as vice presidents of MNG.

Chief Executive Officer Toni Ruiz also became chairman of the board after Andic’s death.