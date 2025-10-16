Hania Aamir is UN Women’s new National Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan

Hania Aamir, known best for her strong acting performances and her relatable content on social media, has added another feather in her cap as the new national goodwill ambassador for UN Women, the organisation announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

In their post, UN Women’s Pakistan office said Aamir will “use her platform to raise awareness, inspire action, and amplify the voices of women and girls across Pakistan.” Together with the actor, the organisation hopes to work towards a future where “every woman and girl can realise her full potential — free from violence, discrimination, and inequality”.

She joins a prestigious list of goodwill ambassadors, with three others holding the title from South Asia — activist Muniba Mazari, Indian actor Farhan Akhtar and Indian tennis pro Sania Mirza. Internationally, goodwill ambassadors for UN Women include Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway.

Aamir is the second Pakistani to be given the ambassador title by UN Women after Mazari was appointed in 2015. National ambassadors for other United Nations (UN) agencies in Pakistan include Fawad Khan for the UN Development Programme, Mahira Khan for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shehzad Roy for the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Saba Qamar for the UN agency for children, Unicef.

UN Women, the UN entity for for promoting gender equality and women empowerment, has been actively engaged in improving the lives of Pakistani women, especially in times of crisis. In the wake of this year’s devastating floods, the organisation has set up Women Safe Spaces in flood hit areas where local women can receive counselling and get legal advice while availing in-house childcare services.

Aamir brings a strong, social media savvy presence to UN Women’s portfolio, with a large fan following amongst the youth. Her platform is likely to invite a renewed interest in the organisation’s activities from young girls nationwide, leading to improved awareness.