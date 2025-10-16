‘I will not compromise on self respect’: Sarwat Gilani will not be returning for Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 3

Actor Sarwat Gilani has made it clear that she will not be reprising her role as Gul in the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (JPNA) film series after delivering a fan-favourite performance in the first and second films. Gilani told drama critic Maliha Rehman in an interview that she was put off by the behaviour of the film’s team after shooting had ended.

Telling Rehman she was “running” from the third instalment of the series, the actor said she found director Nadeem Baig sweet, and loved writer Vasay Chaudhry, Humayun Saeed and the rest of the team, but their attitudes towards her after filming made her stay away from the franchise.

Recalling the promotion tour for JPNA 2, Gilani said she was told the team would be promoting the film in London together and that she’d booked her tickets to join them. She said the team didn’t respond to her with any confirmation, which was really disheartening.

“I felt like they’d forgotten to respect me after they had gotten their work done, that’s not how it should be,” the actor said.

Gilani said she felt betrayed by the whole team, especially the producers and decision makers, telling Rehman she can only laugh when they talk to her about JPNA 3. “I can’t work with people who can’t respect me after their work is done,” she said.

The actor also had a bone to pick with the writer and director of the film. She said her character, Gul, didn’t get an ending in the first movie, which made her hesitant signing onto the second one. “It’s like you use [the character] when you need to and toss it away afterwards, that’s not done.”

Gilani said she had told the director of her apprehensions, but they were ignored. She said her character didn’t get an ending in the second film either, being brought in for comedic effect and then promptly cast aside. She said this was disrespectful to her craft and to her as an actor.

“I will not compromise on self respect. Fool me once, but you can’t do it again.”

The actor said she had a lot in store for her fans with her character in the drama series Biryani. Responding to Rehman saying she wanted to see her in more roles, Gilani said she didn’t choose roles, roles chose her. She said if a role was meant to be, it will be. The actor said she “would love to do a really ugly role,” which she thinks will challenge her in her craft.