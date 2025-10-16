After spending hours deciding what to watch from Netflix’s endless catalogue, Pakistanis now have another streaming platform to keep them browsing. HBO Max has officially launched in Pakistan as part of its Asia-Pacific expansion, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday.

HBO Max comes with an extensive content library, being part of the same corporate group as Cartoon Network, The Discovery Channel and DC Comics. Viewers will be able to watch HBO shows such as Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Band of Brothers and The Last of Us, alongside the Harry Potter franchise, the Lord of the Rings universe, beloved cartoons We Bare Bears and Adventure Time, and enough superhero movies to last several marathons.

Plans start at Rs800 a month for HD streaming on up to two devices at a time and 30 downloads, while Rs1,100 will get you four devices, 100 downloads and 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atomos immersive audio if your device is compatible.

Users can make up to five profiles on one account, each with personalisation options such as different names and avatars, children’s profiles can be controlled by adults in the family and come with curated child-friendly content. Yearly subscriptions are available at a discounted rate.

The streaming service’s catalogue has plans to expand, with Stephen King’s latest horror film IT: Welcome to Derry joining HBO Max on October 26. This year’s film releases M3GAN 2.0, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How To Train Your Dragon and Weapons will also be coming to the platform in the next few months, as per the company.