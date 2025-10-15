Acclaimed American R&B singer D’Angelo passes away at 51

Celebrated soul musician D’Angelo has died at the age of 51 after battling pancreatic cancer, several US media outlets reported Tuesday.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life… After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home,” his family said in a statement to Variety.

D’Angelo was an acclaimed R&B singer and won plaudits for albums including his 1995 debut Brown Sugar and Voodoo, released in 2000.

“Such a sad loss to the passing of D’angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’ Love You KING,” DJ Premier wrote on X in tribute. D’Angelo and DJ Premier collaborated on the 1998 single ‘Devil’s Pie’.

The musician’s passing was reported by People magazine and TMZ, among others. Music industry bible Pitchfork credited D’Angelo with helping to “define the neo-soul movement.”

Born in Virginia, D’Angelo was something of a recluse and only periodically surfaced to release music, most of which was received favourably by fans and critics. In 2016, he featured on a playlist used by former US President Barack Obama, alongside other musical greats like pop superstar Janet Jackson, soul singer Janelle Monae and blues rocker Gary Clark Jr.