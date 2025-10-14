Taylor Swift fans will get another concert film, and a six-part docuseries in December

Pop superstar Taylor Swift will release a concert film and a six-part documentary series that chronicles her record-breaking Eras Tour on Disney+ on December 12, the singer announced on Monday.

Disney+, which streamed an earlier cut of the Eras Tour film this year, is deepening its collaboration with Swift, leaning into exclusive live music and the pop superstar’s large, devoted global fan base to attract new subscribers in a competitive market.

In a post on X, Swift said The Eras Tour | The Final Show will feature the full performance from her last tour stop in Vancouver, including the live set for her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Disney+ also will release a six-part docuseries titled The End of an Era, offering a behind-the-scenes view of what Swift called “the most important and intense chapter” of her career. The series will be released in batches of two episodes on Dec 12, 19 and 26.

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and spanned Swift’s two-decade catalog, became the highest-grossing tour in history after generating more than $2 billion in ticket sales. The previous film version, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which premiered in cinemas last year, is the highest-grossing concert movie ever.

Swift has won 14 Grammys, including a record four Album of the Year awards. Her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl, sold more copies than any other album in the modern era during its first week of release, according to Billboard, which cited data from Luminate.