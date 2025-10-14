K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Bologna Wrap

A tasty wrap made with K&N’s Bologna Slices, fresh vegetables, and tangy sauces, all rolled in soft tortillas.

14 Oct, 2025

Ingredients

-K&N’s Bologna Slices (18-20 slices)

-Tortilla (3 pieces)

-Tomato (¼ cup; julienned)

-Red cabbage (¼ cup; sliced)

-Cucumber (¼ cup; julienned)

-Onion (¼ cup; julienned)

-Green chillies (2; chopped)

-Yellow bell pepper (¼ cup; julienned)

-Green bell pepper (¼ cup; julienned)

-Vinaigrette dressing (½ cup)

-Mayo herb sauce (as required)

-Lettuce (as required)

Vinaigrette Dressing

-Balsamic vinegar (1 tbsp)

-Tabasco sauce (1 tbsp)

-Garlic powder (1 tsp)

-Lemon juice (1 tbsp)

-Hot sauce (2 tbsp)

-Soy sauce (1 tbsp)

-Olive oil (2 tbsp)

-Vinegar (4 tbsp)

Method

1. Thaw K&N’s Bologna Slices as per instructions on pack.

2. Add tomato, red cabbage, cucumber, onion, green chillies, yellow bell pepper and green bell pepper in a bowl.

3. Pour prepared vinaigrette dressing, mix well and set aside.

4. Spread mayo herb sauce and lettuce on a tortilla.

5. Place K&N’s Bologna Slices and top with the prepared veggies filling.

6. Drizzle some more mayo sauce on top, roll it and serve.

7. In a bowl add all ingredients of the Vinaigrette Dressing and whisk till well combined. Your dressing is ready. Set aside.

Mayo Sauce Ingredients

-Mayonnaise (1 cup)

-Salt (to taste)

-Oregano (1 tsp)

-Lemon juice (1 tbsp)

-Black pepper powder (1 tsp)

Method

1. In a bowl add mayonnaise, salt, oregano, lemon juice and black pepper powder.

2. Whisk all ingredients until well combined. Your sauce is ready. Set aside.

