Bridgerton’s fourth season is getting a two-part release on Jan 29 and Feb 26

Rejoice, lords and ladies, for a new season of Bridgerton approaches. The latest trailer for the period piece’s fourth season has it set for a two-part release, with the first instalment releasing on January 29, 2026, with a second following on February 26.

The fourth season will be based on the third book of the Bridgerton novel series, An Offer from a Gentleman, following the show using the fourth book for its third season. The focus will be on the Bridgerton family’s second son, Benedict (Luke Thompson), who has refused to settle down despite both his elder and younger brothers being happily married.

Benedict falls for Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a girl he meets at a masquerade ball thrown by his mother. Baek is the daughter of an earl, working as a maid for her father’s household as he refuses to acknowledge her kinship.

The teaser for the upcoming season shows Benedict and Sophie meeting at the ball, and Sophie’s glove laying on the stairs, a nod to Cinderella. In the books, Benedict and Sophie’s story somewhat mirrors that of Cinderella — a girl forced into servitude by her family. The Bridgerton TV series, however, has been known to deviate slightly from the books, so we’re interested to see what changes are in store for us.

Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, the focus of the last season, and Nicola Coughlan, who plays his love interest, Penelope Featherington, are set to reprise their roles, Deadline confirmed. Joining them will be Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mr. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson) and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton).

Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley) will also return for the fourth season, with appearances from Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Isabella Wei (Posy Li), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li), and Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun).