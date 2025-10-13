We’ve finally got our first look at Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan’s Neelofar

Fans of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan can rejoice because we’ve finally got a teaser for Neelofar, their much-delayed project that’s set to release on November 28.

The teaser, shared on Sunday, starts off with Mahira telling Fawad he will dance with her next time. He chuckles and says no. “Why not? I won’t look, I promise,” she says, a grin on her face.

The plot of Neelofar has been kept under wraps, but according to the film’s description on IMDB, Mahira plays a visually impaired woman, the titular Neelofar, opposite Fawad’s character, who’s a writer.

The film also stars Madiha Imam, Sarwat Gilani, Atiqa Odho, Behroz Sabzwari, Gohar Rasheed, Faisal Qureshi, Samiya Mumtaz, Rashid Farooqui, Chand Baral, Seemi Raheal, Adeel Hashmi, Hira Tareen and Navid Shahzad.

The film has been executive produced by Fawad and Hassaan Khalid, produced by Usaf Shariq, and written and directed by Ammar Rasool, with a background score by Zeeshan (Vicky) Haider.

The teaser is short and features only Mahira and Fawad. They dance, they ride bumper cars at an amusement park, they hop on trains and they laugh, looking very much in love. In one scene, a pensive Fawad wraps a scarf around his eyes and starts dancing alone.

There are also some crying scenes in the teaser, hinting at some angst, but what’s a great love story without a dash of angst?

Neelofar has been “coming soon” for nearly half a decade. The film wrapped shooting back in 2020, and while fans were promised a winter release back then, that winter came and went — and so did the next few.

In September, it was announced that the film would finally be released “this winter”. We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to be wrapped in the magic of a Fawad-Mahira pairing.