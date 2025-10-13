Our favourite looks from the 2025 HUM Awards

The HUM Awards in Houston on Saturday night were all about celebrating excellence in television, but our eyes were on excellence in fashion, because you know there can’t be a Pakistani award show without an unofficial Pakistani fashion show to accompany it. This year, our stars did not come to play with their outfits.

We’re rounding up some of our favourites of the night!

Lady in red

Mawra Hocane looked stunning in a red gown by Gemy Maalouf. Unlike many gowns we’ve seen in the past, this one flows beautifully and relies heavily on a great cut to achieve its dazzle rather than added embellishments.

We’ve also got to take a moment to appreciate Hocane’s hair because wow. Those luscious locks make up half the look! We’re also so glad she went with a neutral lip with this outfit and didn’t fall prey to the red dress-red lip combo.

An ice queen that melts our hearts

We need to talk about the glow up that is Dananeer Mobeen’s outfit. Our memories were refreshed by Fashion Talk by Abeera posting a side-by-side of Mobeen’s outfit to the 2022 Lux Style Awards and this gorgeous number she wore on Saturday night and all we can say is wow.

Clearly, Mobeen knows icy blue is her colour. She paired her Ahmed Manan gown with minimal jewellery and simple makeup, allowing it to be the centrepiece. The dress featured a corset top and an asymmertrically gathered skirt.

Hania Aamir looks good in anything

Unlike most of her colleagues, Hania Aamir eschewed gowns and saris and instead chose a blue velvet set by Mihha. The short, sleeveless kameez, bell bottom trousers and Scandinavian Scarf , ahem, thin dupatta, were all blue velvet with zero embellishments.

On anyone else, this would be a plain outfit, and they’d be far too underdressed for an award show, but this was Hania Aamir, so of course she looked incredibly glamorous. She paired the look with statement earrings from Sherezad Jewellery and her signature makeup, complete with a rosy glow.

Keeping it classic

Mahira Khan channelled old-school elegance in a gorgeous embellished white sari by Iqbal Hussain, because when we think of Mahira Khan, we think of a great sari. This one featured a fully-worked blouse in silver, paired with a white georgette sari with a heavily embroidered border and sprays of sequins along the palloo.

She paired it with a green choker, also by Sherezad Jewellery, that was a great pop of colour. The look was complemented by a bun and smokey eyes.

All that glitters may just be gold

There’s something about a well-tailored gold dress that just works and Kinza Hashmi’s shimmery dress by Omorose Couture just worked. It certainly helped that her makeup complimented her look, adding an extra glow and a pop of colour with a bold red lip.

A sari that did all the talking

Hareem Farooq wore a statement Nomi Ansari sari that screamed statement piece. We were initially conflicted about including it in this list, but the more we looked at it, the more we liked it.

A leopard print blouse, done in what appears to be sequins, paired with a heavy sari in gold and black, and complimented by smokey eyes and a subtle lip (did all the makeup artists jointly decide everyone will be doing a subtle pink lip this year?), this outfit was a fever dream.

A suit that makes a statement

Ramsha Khan’s choice of Nomi Ansari suit was interesting. Done entirely in black sequins with silver motifs including dragonflies and the letter ‘R’, this suit was a statement. It could have been a tacky statement, but Ramsha pulled it off.

Our compliments to her hair and makeup artists who paired the look with a faux wet hair and smokey eyes.

Green with envy

Shuja Asad’s Nomi Ansari coat was a real game-changer for men’s fashion and it certainly caught our eye amid a sea of boring black coats. A dark green velvet coat with scattered embroidery, paired with dark grey trousers, this was a fun look that we really enjoyed seeing.

All black never looked so good

Please know that when we speak of boring, all black looks, we aren’t talking about Faysal Quraishi in this Naushemian by Nauman Arfeen suit. An all-black ensemble with appliqué lace and a lace cummerbund with sequins on it, paired with silver jewellery, this was a men’s award show look done right!

What was your favourite look of the night?