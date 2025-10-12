Oscar-winning actor Diane Keaton passes away at 79

Actor Diane Keaton, known for her Oscar-winning performance in 1977’s Annie Hall and her role in The Godfather films, has died at age 79, People magazine reported Saturday.

Details were not immediately available and Keaton’s loved ones have asked for privacy, a family spokesperson told People, which confirmed that the actor died in California.

Keaton was a frequent collaborator of director Woody Allen, portraying the titular character in Annie Hall, the charming girlfriend of Allen’s comic Alvy Singer.

The film also garnered Oscars for best picture, best director and best original screenplay, cementing Keaton’s place as one of the industry’s top female actors and an offbeat style icon as well.

She made a total of eight films with Allen, including 1979’s Manhattan.

A BAFTA and Golden Globe winner, Keaton scored Oscar nominations three other times for best actress, for Reds, Marvin’s Room and Something’s Gotta Give.

In The Godfather films, she played Kay Adams, the girlfriend and eventual wife of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone.

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles on January 5, 1946, Keaton was romantically involved with Allen, Pacino and Warren Beatty, but never married. She is survived by her two children, Dexter and Duke.