Human Rights Watch refuses to accept donations from Aziz Ansari, other comedians part of Saudi festival

Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-based nonprofit advocating against human rights violations across the world, said it can not accept donations from comedians who performed at the Riyadh Comedy Festival, Variety reported on Friday.

The rights watchdog clarified its position on the controversial Saudi festival after comedian Aziz Ansari said he would donate a part of the fee he was given by the Saudi government to causes he believed in, mentioning HRW and Reporters Without Borders as potential recipients. Ansari was one of several big names at the festival, which ran from September 26 to October 9, including Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Louis CK and Pete Davidson.

Joey Shea, HRW’s researcher on Saudi Arabia, said, “Aziz Ansari and other comedians have generously offered to donate part of their performance fees to rights groups like Human Rights Watch,” adding, “but while we cannot accept, it is not too late for them to call for the release of detained Saudi activists”.

Arvind Ganesan, head of economic justice and rights at HRW, told Variety they were critical of Ansari and other performers in Riyadh, refusing their donations as accepting their money may be seen as compromising on the organisation’s principles. He said they had not been not been approached for any such donations so far.

Ansari was earlier questioned by fellow comic Jimmy Kimmel, who asked why he would perform for “a pretty brutal regime”. Ansari said he had put a lot of thought into the decision and felt his performance could start some positive conversations.

Saudi Arabia, which has been trying to present a softer image to the world in recent years by loosening its restrictions on women, entertainment and sport, has long been known for having a dismal human rights record.

In 2018, the world was shocked by the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. US intelligence later revealed the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman green-lit the killing.

The country has also been criticised for other human rights violations. In May, HRW warned that the kingdom was subjecting workers to inhumane conditions in the lead up to the 2034 World Cup. A United Nations forum in December saw activists assail the Saudi state for brutal suppression of dissent.