Hasan Raheem’s Dil Kay Parday is out — and they’re literally hanging around Karachi

After months of teasing snippets, singles and cryptic posts, Hasan Raheem has finally dropped his new album, Dil Kay Parday — and it’s already everywhere. Quite literally.

Announcing the release on Instagram, the singer shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes clips: snippets from listening sessions, goofing around with friends, and a short video with producer Umair, who worked on ‘Leave Me Now (Don’t You)’ — one of the tracks on the album. But what really stood out was a raw glimpse of Raheem’s journey: footage from last year when he was recovering from his fourth knee surgery, unsure if he’d be able to walk again.

In the caption, he opened up about how the album was born while he was bedridden.

“I started writing this project on my bedridden days, and it’s been magical ever since,” he shared. “Thank you to my family, especially my mother, for taking care of me and keeping me stable… Yes, and I got married too (love u, wife). Made new friends, cut off some old ones, and started living life again.”

He capped off with the request, “Listen to Dil Kay Parday and live with it, my past two years have been totally that.”

If the emotional backstory wasn’t enough, the marketing for Dil Kay Parday is making waves of its own. Makeshift banners with the album’s name have popped up across Karachi, on Sharae Faisal, at Teen Talwar and other spots. The quirky, DIY-style rollout feels perfectly in sync with Raheem’s offbeat charm and his tendency to keep things a little unpolished, but always heartfelt.

We spotted a banner on Sharae Faisal too! Photo: Hamza Azeem/Images

The album features 14 tracks, including previously released singles ‘Exes’ and ‘Memories’, and dives deep into the themes Raheem’s fans have come to expect — love, loss, growing pains and self-discovery, all wrapped in his signature mellow pop-R&B sound.

So, in case you forget, the dil kay parday hanging across the city will hopefully serve as a reminder to listen as you go.