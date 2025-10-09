Netizens say the struggle for Palestine ‘will not stop’ amid ceasefire in Gaza

Just over two years after Israel’s genocidal military campaign in Gaza began, an end to the destruction may finally be within reach, after Israel and Hamas agreed to implement the first phase of a ceasefire deal proposed by the US. The deal calls for both sides to release hostages and prisoners while Israel allows the entry of aid into Gaza, alleviating the dire shortage of essentials in the famine-struck area.

The news was received with jubilation in Gaza by people who have been facing a near-ceaseless onslaught of violence. Palestinian journalist Wissam Nassar shared videos of celebrations on the ground, with people jumping for joy at the thought of living a life without the roar of Israeli warplanes in the sky.

Plestia Alaqad, who reported live from Gaza in the opening days of the war and has recently published a book about her experiences as a journalist in a warzone, hoped the ceasefire would hold, unlike last time.

US based preacher Dr Omar Suleiman struck a similarly hopeful tone, wishing to see people safe with their loved ones today and hoping for a free Palestine in the future.

Another scholar, Dr Yasir Qadhi, thanked God for the lull in the fighting, but said the fight was not over, that it would not be over till Palestine was free.

Veteran journalist and academic Peter Beinart echoed Dr Qadhi’s sentiments, saying he welcomed the ceasefire, but there could never be real peace until Palestine is free.

Many were sceptical of the deal, particularly of its potential for lasting peace and prosperity, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted. Political commentator Krystal Ball, however, contended that the people of Gaza needed a break from the death and destruction they’d grown accustomed to.

Journalist Prem Thakker recounted the loss of Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif, who was killed by Israeli action in August. Thakker shared a video of Al-Sharif celebrating the last ceasefire as he reported for Al Jazeera.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan expressed deep scepticism at President Trump’s claims, laying out several steps before he’s convinced there is peace in Gaza. Trump, Hasan said, “always tends to disappoint”.

Author Assal Rad, a scholar of Middle Eastern history, said Israel would likely not let up its military actions till the very last minute, scorching as much earth as possible until the ceasefire officially comes into effect.

Author Fatima Bhutto also had her doubts on Israel’s intentions as she mourned the deaths of Al-Sharif and Hossam Shabat, who was killed by Israel in March.

Photojournalist Abdulruhman Ismail, who has been reporting from Gaza throughout the war, had this to say after hearing of the ceasefire.

As the world holds its breath to see whether this ceasefire lasts, well-wishers around the world are keeping the people of Gaza in their thoughts and prayers. They hope Gazans may finally be able to sleep without the fear of falling bombs and get food without the fear of sniper bullets.

They also keep in mind the over 67,000 people killed by Israel as well as the countless others injured, many of whom will spend of the rest their lives with scars, both mental and physical, from Israel’s war on Gaza.