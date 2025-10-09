Mahira and Fawad’s Neelofar finally gets its poster — and a release date

The moment Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan fans have been waiting years for is finally here. The duo’s long-delayed film Neelofar has not only received its official poster but also a release date — November 28.

The poster dropped on Wednesday in a collaborative Instagram post by the two stars and the film’s team, ending what felt like an endless wait for updates. Shared as an animation, it opens with Fawad’s voice saying, “Neelofar naam hai uska (Her name is Neelofar)“.

The poster sees Mahira’s fingers linger on Fawad’s face, his eyes closed, as she looks away. Both wear expressions that feel heavy with unspoken words. The plot of Neelofar has been kept under wraps, but according to the film’s description on IMDB, Mahira plays a visually impaired woman, the titular Neelofar, opposite Fawad’s character, who’s a writer.

The post’s caption reads, “Jis mulaqat ka dil se intezar hai wo November 28th ko ho ge. (The meeting my heart’s been aching for will happen on November 28). Presenting the official poster of Neelofar. In cinemas worldwide — 28th November. Save the date!”

The film has been executive produced by Fawad and Hassaan Khalid, produced by Usaf Shariq, and written and directed by Ammar Rasool, with a background score by Zeeshan (Vicky) Haider. Alongside Fawad and Mahira, the ensemble cast includes Madiha Imam, Sarwat Gilani, Atiqa Odho, Behroz Sabzwari, Gohar Rasheed, Faisal Qureshi, Samiya Mumtaz, and several others.

If this feels like déjà vu, it’s because Neelofar has been “coming soon” for nearly half a decade. The film wrapped shooting back in 2020, and while fans were promised a winter release back then, that winter came and went — and so did the next few.

In September, it was announced that the film would finally be released “this winter”.

Given the emotional weight of the visuals and the lyrical quality of Fawad’s narration, Neelofar looks like a soulful, character-driven story — and one that could remind audiences why the Fawad–Mahira pairing continues to hold such nostalgic power.