Zayn Malik and Blackpink’s Jisoo are coming out with a track on Friday

Blackpink’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik are teaming up for a single titled ‘Eyes Closed’, scheduled to drop on Friday, October 10.

The artists announced the track through Instagram, sharing an audio snippet and artwork captioned, “JISOO X ZAYN Digital Single ‘EYES CLOSED’.” The post quickly set off excitement across social media.

The project marks Jisoo’s debut collaboration outside her solo and group work, and Malik’s first step into the K-pop arena.

The accompanying music video is reportedly being directed by UnderWonder Content, the team behind visuals for BTS Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next to You’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Disease’, reported The Rolling Stone.

Hints of the pairing first surfaced when Jisoo began posting cryptic teasers. On Monday, she unveiled a mysterious image featuring a shadowed male silhouette standing behind her, with “EYESCLOSED” written across the frame. “A duet is near,” the caption read.

A second post brought the shadowed male closer, with the caption, “two voices, one orbit. coming soon.”

Speculations of them collaborating had been circulating since July after Malik attended a Blackpink concert in New York with his daughter Khai and shared a photo from the show, thanking the group.

Outside of the collaboration, both artists are pursuing major solo projects: Jisoo is currently taking a breather from Blackpink’s Deadline world tour, which kicked off in Seoul in July, while Malik is launching a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in January 2026.

The former One Direction star is also reuniting with ex-bandmate Louis Tomlinson for a US road trip documentary series for Netflix.