Angeline Malik doesn’t want anyone else to ignore the seemingly harmless symptoms of ovarian cancer

Earlier this year, actor Angeline Malik revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Now, she’s spreading awareness for women everywhere. In a recent Instagram video, Malik spoke candidly about the disease she calls a “silent cancer”, urging her followers to learn the symptoms and not dismiss them as everyday discomforts.

She also added a disclaimer to her post, reminding viewers that her content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice. “If you notice any persistent changes,” she wrote, “consult a healthcare professional promptly.”

In the video, Malik explained that ovarian cancer is often difficult to detect because its early signs are subtle and easily mistaken for minor issues. “A lot of people have asked me about the symptoms of ovarian cancer,” she said. “As I have mentioned earlier, it’s known as a silent cancer.”

She described some of those deceptively ordinary symptoms: bloating, loss of appetite, sudden weight loss or gain, constant fatigue, back pain, and frequent urination. The Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic also list these as symptoms of ovarian cancer.

For women over 40, she added, any irregularities in the menstrual cycle — such as excessive bleeding or changes one might attribute to menopause — could also signal ovarian cancer. These, she said, are signs many women tend to ignore because they seem “too generic, almost like an upset stomach” that come and go.

Malik went on to explain that while these symptoms can be confusing, there are tests that can offer some clarity. One of them is the CA-125 test, a blood test that checks for the presence of a protein called cancer antigen 125. Elevated levels of CA-125 can indicate ovarian cancer, though not always. “Your normal has to be below 35,” Malik explained. “If it’s beyond that, then you have something to worry about.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a CA-125 result above 35 U/mL may suggest cancer, but benign conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, or even menstruation can also raise the level. The test can also return normal results in the early stages of ovarian cancer, which is why it’s often paired with a pelvic ultrasound.

“CA-125 isn’t 100 per cent accurate,” Malik cautioned. “If you have any of these symptoms, you should also get a pelvic ultrasound done.”

She recounted how she missed the signs. “What happened to me was, I was travelling and I had a feeling of being bloated. I thought it was something that happens when you travel, and I ignored it. Two months later, when I came back to Pakistan, the bloating did not go away. Then I got this test done, and my CA-125 was above 2,000, which is scary, because it should be less than 35.” Not long after, she was diagnosed with stage 3C ovarian cancer.

Her voice in the video is calm but resolute, and it’s clear that sharing this isn’t easy for her. “The purpose of my sharing this with you,” she said, “is to spread awareness. If you are suffering from any of these symptoms, get tested. It’s a simple test; they’ll take your blood, and the next day you’ll get the result. And if your CA125 levels persist to be higher than normal, get an ultrasound done. Don’t ignore anything out of the ordinary. Listen to your body. I do not want anyone to go through what I have gone through and am going through. Don’t ignore your health and these symptoms.”

By speaking so openly about her own diagnosis, Malik is doing what many in her position might shy away from — using her platform to save lives. Her message is simple yet vital: pay attention, act early, and never underestimate what your body is trying to tell you.