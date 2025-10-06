Hussain Rehar takes his Jeevan to Paris — as well as some South Asian charm

Hussain Rehar just unveiled his Spring/Summer 2026 collection for his brand, Jeevan, in Paris — and the showcase was every bit as striking as one would expect from a designer known for marrying unapologetic glamour with the intricacies of South Asian craftsmanship.

Presented at the elegant Hôtel de Maisons, the collection drew from a palette of white, gold, black, and red — classic, but with a Rehar twist. Each coat and skirt was elevated through embroidery, floral appliqué and layers of sheer net, styled with textured headwear and minimal makeup. The result? A heady fusion of couture sensibility and artistic storytelling.

Taking to Instagram after the show, Rehar wrote, “Still sinking in. On October 3, Jeevan debuted in Paris at the beautiful Hôtel de Maisons. Our Spring Summer ‘26 collection came to life in a city that knows beauty like no other.” Sharing snippets from backstage, he added, “The kind of day I’ll never forget. Grateful for the journey so far, and for everything that lies ahead.”

According to the brand, Jeevan celebrates “the spirit of the bold and charismatic individual,” redefining fashion by blending dynamic aesthetics with the luxuriant heritage of South Asia. It’s an apt description of what Rehar has built his name on — sparkle, sequins, statement silhouettes and a confidence that borders on theatrical.

Since launching his label, the designer has expanded his portfolio with brands Jugnu, Jeevan, and Hussain Rehar Couture, offering ready-to-wear, formals and bridal collections, earning acclaim as one of Pakistan’s most forward-thinking ateliers. In 2023, he was recognised with a Lux Style Award for Fashion-Forward Brand of the Year.

But Rehar’s Paris debut is not an isolated triumph. It’s part of a growing movement of Pakistani designers taking their work beyond local runways and claiming a place for South Asian artistry in global fashion spaces.

Streetwear label Rastah, for example, became the first Pakistani brand to officially feature at London Fashion Week in 2023. Their designs have since been spotted on international stars such Riz Ahmed and featured in the show Ms. Marvel.

Accessory brand Warp, founded by Hirra Babar, has been carrying the same momentum in the luxury leather space. Its line of Hexella handbags in chic geometric shapes has been showcased at a number of international trade fairs and fashion weeks over the years. Most recently, American singer Doja Cat wore one to her album listening party.

From being a part of Mipel (a prestigious leather handbag and accessories event) in Milan in 2018, to presenting at Tranoï (a leading trade show) at three seasons of Paris Fashion Week in both 2019 and 2020, Warp was also selected by the National Chamber of Italian Fashion to display its pieces at Mipel in the emerging brands category, a rare feat for a Pakistani accessories house.

Together, these brands mark an exciting shift — one in which Pakistani fashion isn’t just being noticed abroad, but confidently belonging there.

All photos via Hussain Rehar/Instagram