New museum dedicated to Frida Kahlo in Mexico explores artist’s family life

A newly opened museum in Mexico City invites visitors into Frida Kahlo’s private world, highlighting her family life and personal warmth rather than the anguish that dominates her art.

Artist Frida Kahlo’s painting table at her family home in Mexico City. The home has been converted into the Casa Kahlo museum by her descendents. Photo: Reuters.

A new Frida Kahlo museum reveals a warm and loving side of the famed Mexican artist, giving visitors a look at her private life beyond the pain and rawness of her well-known works. The Casa Kahlo museum, opened a week ago by Kahlo’s descendants in Mexico City, is imbued with the spirit of a family where women set the tone.

“She’s aunt Frida, daughter Frida, a Frida situated in the intimacy and security of family,” said Adan Garcia Fajardo, director of the new museum.

Jewellery and ornaments owned by Frida Kahlo on display at Mexico City’s Casa Kahlo museum. Photo: Reuters.

Located in a building that was once Kahlo’s parents’ home and later her sister Cristina’s home, it hosted lively gatherings of family and friends and was a studio for young painters studying with Kahlo. The exhibition includes nine original works and countless personal items, as well as photographs taken by Kahlo’s father Guillermo.

“Visiting this museum, you learn more about Frida not as an artist, but as a woman,” 19-year-old student Aranza Vazquez said after her visit. “I feel like it was a place that belonged to her, where she could be herself.”

Clothes belonging to painter Frida Kahlo on display at the newly opened Casa Kahlo museum. Photo: Reuters.

Kahlo’s close relationship with her sister Cristina — whom she called “the other half of my life” — is a major theme of the museum, as the house was a refuge for the painter who suffered from poor health and pain for much of her life. Here, “Frida felt safe…she came to rest from the world, to distance herself, to listen to music, to create, to write, to draw,” Garcia Fajardo explained.

Unlike Casa Azul, a Kahlo museum located in the home that the artist shared with her husband, Mexican painter Diego Rivera, Casa Kahlo seeks to “dismantle the monopoly” of her history that until now has come from a male perspective, he said.

Cover photo: Reuters