Daisy Ridley and Ambika Mod come together for a Pride and Prejudice table read for Palestine

A star-studded cast is coming together in London on October 12 to raise money for NGO Medical Aid for Palestinians. They will be doing a table-read of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice with a spin on the beloved characters.

One Day’s Ambika Mod will star as Elizabeth Bennet, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Daisy Ridley will play Mr Darcy. The show is being directed by Nida Manzoor, who is known for We Are Lady Parts and Polite Society.

View this post on Instagram

Hosted by comedian Nish Kumar, the event is being organised by Cinema for Gaza, a fundraising organisation.

Jenna Coleman of Victoria fame will play Miss Bingley, while Jameela Jamil will play Mr Collins. Bilal Hasan plays Jane Bennet, Aiysha Hart plays Mr Bingley, Lydia Bennet is played by Mawaan Rizwan and Mr Wickham is played by Amar Chadha-Patel. Morfydd Clark will take on the role of his overbearing benefactor Lady Catherine De Bourg. The Bennet parents are played by Meera Syal and Kulvinder Ghir.

The event is being held at Troxy, a music venue, in London. There will also be merchandise available to purchase at the event, including a poster by Pakistani artist Shehzil Malik.

In the announcement post, the organisers have said if people cannot attend the event but want to show their support, they can consider donating via the link their bio.

Cover image by Shehzil Malik