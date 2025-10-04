Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to over four years in prison for prostitution-related charges

Sean Combs, once a music world powerhouse, took a deep breath.

The artist, known popularly as Diddy, spent months listening to horrific allegations against him while his kids watched. Each night he’d return to a notoriously decrepit Brooklyn prison. At trial, he didn’t defend himself.

So, on Friday, the day he would learn whether he’d walk free or continue an inmate’s life, he said he wasn’t taking lightly the chance to speak — or the devastating trauma he’d wrought on two women for well over a decade under his guise of love.

“One of the hardest things that I’ve had to handle is having to be quiet, not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions,” he told the rapt courthouse.

It was the first time he’d spoken publicly in more than a year and perhaps the last time for several more: minutes later he would receive more than four years in prison for prostitution-related crimes.

In his last-ditch effort for freedom, Combs apologised to Casandra Ventura and a woman who testified under the name Jane. He spent much of his 12 minutes at the mic detailing how he’d lost his freedom, how he’d failed as a parent, how his business empire had collapsed and how his reputation was destroyed. How he’d let down his “community,” people of colour he said he’d work so hard to uplift.

“Most of all, I lost my self-respect,” the 55-year-old said. “[I’ve] been stripped down to nothing.”

“I really am truly sorry for it all, no matter what they say.”

It was one of many climactic moments during a theatrical hearing filled with tears, pleas for mercy and sharp reminders of guilt. During the hearing that followed a painstaking eight-week trial, the defence team put on a finale of sorts with speakers including a reverend and a rehabilitation advocate. Combs’ children, several sobbing, gave moving appeals on behalf of their father, coalescing around a common message: “he is still our dad.”

Nearly every member of Combs’ legal team said their piece. One even cried. The defence attorneys screened for the court a film montage that included home video shots of the patriarch and his family, as well as archival footage of the hip hop entrepreneur opening schools, speaking to social organisers and winning awards. An outsider viewing the clip might have thought Combs was running for mayor.

Tragic abuse

The prosecution, however, reminded everyone he had committed serious federal crimes underpinned by crushing abuse. “Today is about accountability and justice,” said prosecutor Christy Slavik. “It’s about a man who did horrible things to other people to satisfy his own sexual gratification.”

“His currency was control. And he weaponised that currency to devastating effects on the victims.”

Slavik said the only witness who had planned to speak during the sentencing hearing had changed her mind after the defence had flayed her character while objecting to her presence. That, Slavik said, could “only be described as bullying.”

When the hearing finally broke into its intense last lap, Judge Arun Subramanian took it upon himself to recall the words of victims in the case, reading excerpts from their testimony and statements they’d submitted.

He first commended the self-made hip hop pioneer and businessman for his accomplishments, his philanthropy, and for the inspiration he had lent to “communities of colour worldwide,” but “a history of good works can’t wash away the record in this case,” the judge said, beginning his cutting, if measured, final remarks before sentencing.

“The court rejects the defence’s attempts to characterise this… as sex, drugs and rock-and-roll,” Subramanian said, citing “massive” evidence of abuse. “Mr. Combs, I know you feel like you’re in a dark place right now, but these crimes were serious ones, and your violence, coercion, and abuse have had devastating consequences for the women involved.”

“There are millions of survivors out there,” the judge continued. “Most of those people will never speak up about their abuse. The consequences are often tragic, as they were in this case.”

After leveling the punishment, Subramanian encouraged Combs, when he’s released in several year’s time, to use his power and wealth for good. “The things that the women in this case talked about, it’s happening all over this country. Every day, every minute,” the judge said. “The same power that enabled you to hurt these women, you can use it to help others like them.”

“We all have voices — but you have a megaphone.”