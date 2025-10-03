In their new collection, designer duo Deepak & Fahad ask, what if the real problem is how we’re raising our sons?

Put aside girls’ education for a moment and focus on the real, pressing issue at hand — better social upbringing and proper education of the male-child: our sons, brothers and male cousins. For these are the very people who go on to hold the reins of families and decision-making powers in a patriarchal society such as ours.

As you read through the daily newspaper, turn on the TV news bulletin or scroll through popular social media portals, they are full of crimes perpetuated against young women and female members by the men in their families due to narrow mindsets and external influences, including peer pressure. There simply cannot be any argument about the fact that this has to end sometime soon!

Advocating for the male child’s proper education needs to be the first and foremost issue on the minds of enlightened Pakistani society members. And what better way to raise awareness than through fashion’s visual imagery and a strong social commentary?

Here, designer duo Deepak and Fahad present their powerful debut women’s wear collection, titled ‘HER’, to underline this pressing issue at hand.

This strong social message rings true now more than ever, with a very disturbing rise in crimes being committed regularly against young women as social media celebrities, influencers, bloggers and content creators by their biological fathers, brothers and even first cousins.

Models Maleena Mansoor and Yasmeen Hashmi work with educational paraphernalia such as books, scrolls of writing paper and other elements of script to underline the utility and importance of education in one’s life, to become better individuals in society.

“The synergy was seamless as everyone was on the same wavelength, which made the process very fluid and enjoyable,” says Fahad. “Maleena and Yasmeen were an absolute joy to work with — they grasped the mood of the shoot instantly, followed directions with ease, and still brought their own personality into each frame. That balance made everything feel very natural.

“The funniest BTS [Behind The Scenes] moment was with the paper planes — instead of sailing across the frame, they kept landing on Maleena, which had all of us in stitches. But right in the middle of that laughter and chaos, the photographer Umair Bin Nisar managed to capture the perfect shot.”

Fahad adds: “What we really appreciated was how open everyone was to experimentation. It wasn’t about sticking rigidly to the plan, but about letting the concept evolve naturally. A fun moment was when the apples and scattered notes, which were originally background props, ended up becoming part of the overall narrative. That spontaneity brought an extra layer of authenticity and playfulness.”

The urgent need of the times is for us to rethink the younger generation’s educational criteria. Advocating the right to education for the girl-child is all well and good but what cannot be ignored is the intimidating dark shadow of the narrow-minded male-child, lacking proper education, social grooming and upbringing, which looms behind girls’ backs as a potent threat to their well-being.

Originally published in Dawn, ICON, September 21st, 2025