Doja Cat wore a bag by Pakistani brand Warp to her album listening party

US rapper Doja Cat carried a piece of Pakistan while promoting her latest album Vie at a listening party hosted by YouTube Music in New York City on Thursday. Known for her unique sense of style, the star arrived at the party carrying a Hexella Baguette bag by Lahore-based leather brand Warp.

The brand was quick to post pictures from the party, showing the singer carrying their oblong purse in glistening yellow colour. Doja Cat is the latest in a list of celebrities to sport Warp’s distinctly designed bags at events. Oscar winning actor Lupita Nyong’o carried Warp’s Cloud bag at a press event for A Quiet Place and actor Nava Mau took the brand’s Hexella Petite to a similar event for her miniseries Baby Reindeer.

Pakistani-Canadian star of Ms Marvel, Iman Vellani, was seen carrying a bag from the Hexella collection at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles. Warp’s popular amongst Pakistani stars too — Mawra Hocane was seen with one in Doha and Ayeza Khan had one with her on the Ramazan transmission Mehfil e Khas. Meesha Shafi was also pictured with an Accordion bag from the brand.

Warp isn’t the only Pakistani brand making waves in the global fashion scene. Rastah, the clothing brand, has also become a favourite of international stars — Justin Bieber has been seen in one of their button-downs, Timothée Chalamet wore a sweatshirt from their catalogue and Anil Kapoor wore one of their jackets in a movie.

Diljit Dosanjh even wore Rastah in his film Sardaar Ji 3. American rapper Jelly Roll has been spotted one of their denim vests, Zayn Malik sported a hoodie and wrestler Seth Rollins wore a Rastah coat into the ring. Singer Aima Baig wore one of their jackets on-stage too, before surprising everyone with her marriage to Rastah’s founder Zain Ahmed in August.