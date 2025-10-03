Former One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson to reunite for Netflix docuseries

Former One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are reuniting for a US road trip documentary series for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The three-part series will be directed by Nicola Marsh, who also helmed the Demi Lovato documentary Child Star, as well as Song Exploder and Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story.

Tomlinson and Malik, who have homes in Pennsylvania, are expected to reconnect and share an adventure during their American travels. The docuseries will also see them discuss the tragic death of fellow One Direction band member Liam Payne. Payne died last year after falling from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel balcony. He was 31.

“The series is a rare look inside the world of two of the most famous — and most private — men on the planet opening up about life, loss and fatherhood,” a synopsis from representatives of Malik and Tomlinson states.

The yet-to-be-named docuseries is expected to be released in September next year. It will be produced by Campfire Studios, which also worked on Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, Smartless: On the Road and America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

In 2015, One Direction announced via a Facebook post that Malik had left the band. The announcement was followed by the eventual split of the British boy group, whose former members also include Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

Neither Styles nor Horan is expected to make an appearance in the docuseries, which aims to attract legions of One Direction fans globally.

The band was discovered by Simon Cowell and former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger during the 2010 season of The X Factor.