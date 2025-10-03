‘There is no rest’: Peaky Blinders returns with two new series

Peaky Blinders is coming back to the small screen with a new generation of Shelbys, the BBC announced on Thursday.

A sequel series from the beloved show’s writer and creator, Steven Knight, set in 1953 Britain, has received a two-season order at Netflix and the BBC. The cast has yet to be revealed, but original Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is on board as an executive producer.

“After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel,” the plot description reads. “In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

The new series will be filmed in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc. Studios.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” Knight said in a statement, per Variety. “Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys has taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride.”

BBC Director of Drama Lindsay Salt said, “This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago, and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas. Steven has worked his magic once again, and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama and Netflix on this epic show. There’s plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!”

The two new seasons will consist of six 60-minute episodes each. Beyond Knight and Murphy, the new Peaky Blinders era is executive produced by Karen Wilson and Martin Haines for Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan and Danielle Scott Haughton for the BBC and Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley for Netflix.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for more Peaky Blinders, as there is also an upcoming film expected to be released in early 2026.

Titled The Immortal Man, it is said to pick up where the series left off, and stars Murphy in the lead alongside an ensemble cast including Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan. Written by Knight, it has been directed by Tom Harper.