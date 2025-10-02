Review: Biryani is a love story with all the right ingredients

Biryani succeeded in grabbing everyone’s attention right from the very beginning. The title piqued public interest — and rightly so. Some assumed it was a comedy, while others were confused by the serious tone of the poster. But while the name and poster may have initially made people curious, the drama itself has grabbed their attention.

Written by Zafar Mairaj and directed by Badar Mehmood, Biryani is a love story with all the right ingredients — two tablespoons each of romance and heartbreak, a pinch of comedy, a dash of elaichi, and a final dum of powerful performances.

The story follows Nisa, played by Ramsha Khan, and Mir Meeran, portrayed by Khushhal Khan. Nisa, a senior student in a BBA programme, is assigned to mentor a freshman — Mir Meeran. What begins as a reluctant mentorship gradually blooms into a friendship.

Meeran, hailing from a conservative feudal background, is desperate to break free from its confines — a rebellion he begins with Nisa. However, it’s clear that breaking away isn’t easy. Enter Gul Meher, played by the ever-graceful Sarwat Gilani, a pivotal figure in Meeran’s life who helps ease his transition. Gilani’s portrayal of Gul Meher is nothing short of spectacular; she is the epitome of grace and elegance.

From the outset, the nature of Meeran and Gul Meher’s relationship is shrouded in mystery. He seeks her guidance at every step, and while the show keeps viewers in the dark initially, those who remember Noor Bano (2010) may have picked up on the hints. This week’s episode finally confirmed their relationship.

The show is off to a strong start, but the storytelling has had some uneven moments. One questionable instance is when Gul Meher and Maheen imply romantic tension between Nisa and Meeran after just one interaction — despite no visible cues from either character. It felt premature and unearned.

Sarwat Gilani as Gul Meher

Viewed simply as a romantic drama, Biryani works. But the writing occasionally falters. Ramsha’s character is portrayed as image conscious, keen to maintain boundaries and avoid labels. She even insists that Meeran glue his eyes to his notebook or his laptop. Yet, soon after this, she visits his home for a change of clothes and ends up wearing his. This abrupt shift undermines the character’s earlier convictions. The progression feels rushed — unless there is much more to the story that’s why their romance is cooking on high flame instead of a slow simmer.

Another inconsistency appears in this week’s episode when Gul Meher mentions marrying Meeran at the age of 35, and that it’s been four years to their union. That would make Meeran at least 35 himself — odd, considering he’s portrayed as a freshman in a bachelor’s programme. Whether this is a writing oversight, a dialogue delivery issue, or a hidden twist remains to be seen. But it raises eyebrows.

After episode 15, social media has been buzzing — particularly criticising Meeran for leading Nisa on without revealing his marital status. However, one can’t ignore that Meeran has always leaned heavily on Gul Meher. Perhaps she has a larger role in the narrative than what the writers are making it out to be. One hopes this is more than just another typical love story.

Khushhal Khan as Mir Meeran

Despite its flaws, the performances in Biryani are the highlight. Both Khans fully immerse themselves in their roles. Viewers forget Khushhal and Ramsha — they only see Meeran and Nisa. This marks their second project together — they starred in Duniyapur earlier this year — and their chemistry is undeniable. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call them the Mahira and Fawad of 2025.

A standout moment comes when Nisa realises she’s falling for Meeran. Ramsha captures the internal conflict of a high-achiever who fears losing control — an emotionally charged scene that blends stellar acting with thoughtful writing. Khushhal, too, brings an authentic rawness to Meeran. His edgy vulnerability that is innately his breathes life into the character.

Styling is another win for Biryani. While many female stars have stuck to a similar look for years — front bangs, or long, straightened hair — Ramsha constantly reinvents herself. From her Baloch styling and accent in Sinf-e-Aahan, to her breezy, casual look in Hum Tum, to the regal elegance in Duniyapur, and now a bare-faced simplicity in Biryani, she nails every look with finesse. Paired with consistently strong performances, she’s solidified her place in the industry.

Ramsha Khan as Nisa

Khushhal’s styling also comes as a pleasant surprise. Though he plays a university student, he’s not reduced to baggy jeans and graphic tees. Dressed sharply, shot with intention, and performed with conviction — he has made it clear; he’s here to stay and slay.