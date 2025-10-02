Want to save your old memories on Snapchat? It’s going to cost you

The end of unlimited free storage on Snapchat is nigh. The platform has announced that it will charge users to store old pictures or videos.

Currently, users are able to access previously shared pictures and videos from up to 2016 as part of Snapchat’s Memories feature. However, anyone with over 5GB of Memories data will now need to pay to access it.

The app’s parent company, Snap, did not tell BBC how much the storage plans would cost UK users, saying only the change would be made as part of a “gradual global rollout”.

In an announcement posted on September 26, Snap said users have saved more than 1 trillion Memories on its platform since 2016.

“For the vast majority of Snapchatters, who have less than 5GB of Memories, nothing will change. For Snapchatters with more than 5GB of Memories, meaning thousands of Snaps, we are rolling out new options to upgrade and increase storage. The introductory Memories Storage Plans offer 100GB, 250GB with Snapchat+, or 5TB with Snapchat Platinum.”

The company is promising to provide 12 months of temporary Memories storage for any Memories that exceed the 5GB storage limit.

One X user uploaded screenshots of a purported payment page in Australian Dollars, with the cheapest plan being 2.99 AUD a month for 100GB of storage.

Social media has not taken the announcement well, with many users vowing to stop using the app if they have to pay for storage.