Feroze Khan says Instagram was ‘hacked’ after story claimed he was ‘forced to be in a relationship’

Actor Feroze Khan is once again in the news, this time over an Instagram story that appeared on his account late last night. The since-deleted post read more like a confessional letter than a casual update, hinting at marital discord, blackmail, and psychological distress, only for Khan to delete it and say his account had been hacked.

The story, which remained up long enough to make rounds on the internet, accused Khan’s second wife, Dr Zainab Feroze, of coercion. It alleged he was being “forced and blackmailed to be in a relationship” and claimed he was pressured into distancing himself from his mother and children. It ended with a direct appeal to his fans: “I am sure my fans would trust me. I have worked on many projects, I have never offended anyone, and I have always been very polite and kind.”

Khan later posted a brief follow-up story — “Was hacked!”.

This isn’t the first time Khan’s personal life has spilt into public view. The actor was previously married to Aliza Sultan, who accused him of domestic violence before their tumultuous divorce in 2022. Khan, in turn, rejected those claims, issuing a show-cause notice to her, and defamation notices to people perpetuating “false and baseless allegations” against him.

The actor tied the knot with Zainab in 2024. In an interview, he said she was his therapist. He has since posted several pictures and videos with her on his public account.