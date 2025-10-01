Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire with a net worth of $1.4bn

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan is officially a billionaire. After 33 years in the film industry, the superstar has a amassed a staggering net worth of $1.4 billion, according to the annual rich list by the Hurun Research Institute, reported the Hindustan Times.

This puts him in the same bracket as singer Rihanna or golfer Tiger Woods (both are worth $1.4 billion), and right behind Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion) and Kim Kardashian ($1.7 billion). These figures are from this year’s Forbes list.

Per the Hurun India Rich List 2025 released on Wednesday, Khan has climbed several spots globally. “Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore,” states the list.

Khan has been the richest actor in India for several years now but the new list highlights the gap between him and the next richest actor. His business partner, Juhi Chawla, and her family are next on the list with a reported net worth of $939 million. Hrithik Roshan ranks third with a net worth of $260 million.

Last year, Khan was also India’s richest actor, but his net worth was $870 million, per the Hindustan Times. The new $1.4 billion net worth makes Khan arguably one of the richest actors in the world, whose primary income comes from cinema.

According to The Indian Express, the biggest contributor to his growing wealth is Red Chillies Entertainment, which he founded with his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2002. He has also seen his wealth soar due to investments in several cricket teams, as well as substantial real estate investments in the Middle East, per the Hindustan Times.