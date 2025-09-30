‘History will remember this betrayal’: Shehbaz Sharif’s acceptance of Trump’s Gaza plan sparks outrage

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has many netizens up in arms after he enthusiastically welcomed former US President Donald Trump’s 20-point “peace plan” for Gaza, a plan many say amounts to whitewashing Israel’s genocide.

In a post on X, Shehbaz declared himself “convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region”, praising Trump’s “leadership” and envoy Steve Witkoff’s “efforts” in ending the nearly two-year-long war on Gaza. He added that a two-state proposal was “essential to ensure lasting peace in the region”.

Pakistanis, however, are not buying it.

Within hours, X was flooded with outrage. Angry users have accused Shehbaz of “pleasing Washington,” “burying Pakistan’s stance on Palestine,” and even “legitimising Israel in one tweet”.

“We as Pakistanis cannot decide what the Palestinian people want. How can Gaza be demilitarised while Israel keeps a security perimeter after 70,000 civilian deaths?” a user asked.

“We’ve a responsibility to the Palestinian people,” a user reminded everyone. “Not because we share the same faith but because we oppose colonial subjugation.” They warned that by supporting Trump’s plan, Pakistan would be standing “with the genocide and the settler colonial state”.

“Neither foreign powers nor occupiers have the right to decide the future of Palestine,” one more emphasised. “Palestine needs freedom, justice and the end of apartheid, not empty plans,” they said.

Many argued that the 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan would only suit Israel and Trump, without giving Palestinians justice or freedom, since it would be “overseen by an international ‘Board of Peace’ led by Donald Trump, until the PA is reformed and ready”. According to point 13, Hamas will have “no role in governance and Gaza would be fully demilitarised”.

“Led by Trump? No way! Totally unfair plan,” commented veteran actor Sakina Samo under a Dawn post detailing the points. Others called it “occupation rebranded”.

One user called it “blatant manifestation of the US power projection” while another called it a “trap”.

Some called point nine — governance by the ‘Board of Peace’ — a summary of the entire plan.

For many, the endorsement of Trump’s plan looks less like diplomacy and more like capitulation. “Peace without justice is empty. Endorsement without conditions is betrayal,” one furious user wrote.

Pakistan’s long-held position has been firm: no recognition of Israel until Palestinians gain their rights. For many, the premier’s post sounds like a soft U-turn on that red line — and Pakistanis aren’t ready to forgive.

History, as more than one viral tweet warned, “will remember this betrayal”.