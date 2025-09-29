Azaan Sami Khan wants you to know he didn’t say he doesn’t want his future wife to be on social media

Singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan has called on the media to fact-check statements made by him after reports falsely attributed a quote to him claiming that he wouldn’t want his future wife to be on social media for religious reasons.

The Main Manto Nahi Hoon star posted a story on Instagram on Monday with a link to a month-old interview with Something Haute from where the quote was taken and asked people to stop spreading misinformation.

In the interview, host Aamna Isani noted that Khan’s relationship with social media was rather conservative and asked Khan if he belonged to the old school that believed in keeping their personal lives to themselves. She said people enjoyed shipping celebrities together and asked why Khan’s social media posts were mostly about his work.

The actor said his religious beliefs said certain relations were sacred and they should only be revealed once they are solemnised. A nikah, he said, was a sacred bond that protects the dignity of both the husband and wife.

Khan said he can’t jump between different value systems, following Western trends one day and religious principles the next, everyone needs to have a set of values they adhere to. Those values, he said, evolve as one learns in life.

The actor said these things should certainly be talked about once they are within the realm of sanctity, telling Isani that he personally wanted to be known for his work and for “[his] person,” but only within the bounds of marriage.