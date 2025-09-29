The Pakistan cricket team did what it does best in the match against India — let down fans

From Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat's terrible performances to Jasprit Bumrah copying Indian planes being shot down, this match was a mess.

29 Sep, 2025

The final of the Asia Cup ended Monday night much as Pakistani cricket fans expected — in a devastating failure. Despite being given ample reason not to expect a win, fans clung to their hope as the Pakistan cricket team did what it does best — play with heartstrings and keep you hooked till the last moment.

There were a lot of standout moments from the match, from India’s lack of sportsmanship to Haris Rauf disappointing everyone. If you did yourself a favour and didn’t watch the match, here’s a recap:

Faheem is the man

Faheem Ashraf cemented a place for himself in the hearts of cricket fans with his three wickets.

Haris is NOT

Haris Rauf, on the other hand, is in no one’s good books. Can you blame them for being mad at a bowler who handed India so many runs?

People are mad at Hussain Talat

He has a lot of haters online, but again, can you blame them?

But they love Sahibzada Farhan

He got a 50 and powered us through to our 146 total. After him, things went downhill pretty fast.

It was the same old, same old

The match was more of the same old story when it comes to the Pakistani cricket team and people are sick of it.

Bumrah mocked the Indian Air Force?

One of the few bright spots was Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s weird attempt at copying Pakistani players celebration of India’s jets being shot down. No one knew if he was aware that he was basically mocking his own airforce, but it was funny.

India and Pakistan need to stop playing each other

Fans were stunned by the way the Indian side handled the match. Forget not shaking hands — there were separate commentators for each side!

Pakistanis didn’t make it to the match poster in India either.

Honestly, like some fans said, we should just stop playing against each other at this point.

People were also rather appalled by the behaviour of Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav.

As well as over the general lack of sportsmanship in this game.

Another day of being cricket fans in Pakistan

And we all have work tomorrow morning!

Matches like this are too much for us to handle. We think we’re going to have to stick to dramas and movies to get our dose of adrenaline.