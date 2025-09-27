Succession’s Jeremy Strong to play Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network sequel

Filmmaker Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up to The Social Network, now officially titled The Social Reckoning, will hit theatres on October 9 next year, Sony Pictures announced Friday.

Jeremy Strong of Succession, Oscar winner Mikey Madison of Anora, Jeremy Allen White of The Bear, and Bill Burr of Old Dads will star in The Social Reckoning.

Strong is confirmed to play Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Social Reckoning is written and directed by Sorkin, who also produces alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser. Production is expected to begin next month, reported Variety.

Described as a “companion piece” to The Social Network, the new film will focus on events that take place nearly two decades after the boy-genius programmer and a troupe of tech pioneers invented what would go on to become the world’s largest social media platform, per the outlet.

The Social Reckoning revolves around the true story of Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, who enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

Horwitz’s reporting, a series of articles known as “The Facebook Files,” was published in 2021 and exposed Facebook for its harmful effects on teens and its knowing proliferation of misinformation.

The Social Network, released in 2010, was a critical and commercial hit, earning $226 million at the global box office and receiving eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture.