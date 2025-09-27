Abhishek Bachchan’s jab at Pakistan’s cricket team backfires — Pakistanis ask if he can bat better than he acts

Whether they win or lose, Pakistanis are the only ones who can make fun of their cricket team; that’s the message they sent to Abhishek Bachchan after the Bollywood star tried to mock the green shirts on X.

The saga started with an innocent slip of the tongue from Shoaib Akhtar, who said Pakistan needed to get Abhishek Bachchan out early on in Sunday’s game against India. We know he meant Abhishek Sharma, so does everyone else; fellow panellists even corrected him. But that didn’t stop Bachchan from trying to use the mistake to score points against our boys.

Pakistanis did not take the jab lying down, and X lit up with posts reminding Bachchan that cricket isn’t the only thing he’s “not even good” at.

Pakistani netizens were happy to list down our many talented cricketers who can give Bachchan a run for his money on the silver screen.

Bachchan’s record in Bollywood was questioned; some even suggested his family connections are what kept him in the industry.

One fan even invited Bachchan to watch the match live in Dubai, saying he’ll be a welcome addition to the crowd.

While we all hope Pakistan wins this time, we own our boys in green no matter what the outcome is on Sunday — nobody talks to our boys like that, especially not ‘nepo kids’.