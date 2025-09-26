Shamoon Abbasi claims he wasn’t given writing credits for Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi

Actor and director Shamoon Abbasi is accusing the creators of Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi, the HUM TV drama starring Wahaj Ali and Sehar Khan, of removing his writing credits.

The credits for the drama on YouTube and the HUM TV website mention writer Syed Nabeel, director Saife Hasan and Momina Duraid Productions, along with the actors. There is no mention of Abbasi’s name.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, Abbasi also claimed to have also come up with the name of the show. “[I] would like to thank all the audiences around the world that are liking my serial Jin Ki Shadi Unki Shadi (title also given by me) as well as my story and screenplay, the serial is being liked by a large audience,” he wrote.

“I wish the creators had the courtesy to mention my name if not now (as the director who created this amazing project to direct it) but as the screenplay writer after working four months on the project with a writer dictating every scene and track. But I guess it’s a lesson learned never give away your hardwork to anyone without a plan.”

He said his plan was to direct the show, which is why he said he created the drama “and helped a writer write it from scratch, as a goodwill gesture, otherwise I am [a] writer myself, since the start of my career”.

He claimed that his name was still mentioned in the scripts given to the actors on the set.

Abbasi clarified that the post was for “awareness purposes” and was not a challenge to anyone. But, if someone did want to pick a fight, he said he had “all the rights and [evidence] to provide in multiple ways”.

“I’m happy that the project brought change in the stale, stinky, drama industry that is losing its touch with cringe dramas everywhere. Jin Ki Shadi Unki Shadi is my thought and it proves that my stories are connecting with the audiences, Alhamdulillah.”

Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi also stars Arslan Naseer, Romaisa Khan, Sidra Niazi, Syed Jibran, Laiba Butt, Irfan Motiwala, Nadia Afgan and Tamkenat Mansoor.

Cover: Shamoon Abbasi/Instagram