This year’s nominees for the International Emmys include documentaries on Gaza, Diljit Dosanjh’s film

The nominations for this year’s International Emmy Awards are out and two powerful documentaries on the impact of Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza are in the running. The awards will be announced at a gala event in New York City on November 24.

In the current affairs category, an episode from the 38th season of Dispatches, an investigative journalism series from Britain’s Channel 4 has been nominated. Titled Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, the episode tells the story of the war through the eyes of children, journalists and doctors. Shot by 12 Palestinian filmmakers on the ground, The Guardian called it a “harrowing, heartbreaking programme” and IMDB gave it a rating of 8.4.

In the news category, Al Jazeera’s Gaza, Search for Life is among the contenders this year. The network’s show Fault Lines had two episodes based on stories from Gaza, Starving Gaza and All That Remains, nominated for the News Emmys earlier this year, while a third episode on immigration in Central America, Children of the Darien Gap, won the Outstanding Hard News Feature — Long Form and Outstanding Editing awards.

Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh is also in the running for an International Emmy for his performance in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the Netflix biopic follows the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila — played by Dosanjh — from the start of his career as a part of another singer’s entourage, to his successful solo career and 1988 assassination; the film has also been nominated for the Best TV Movie award.