Do you want to enter the entertainment industry? Humayun Saeed wants to help you out

Humayun Saeed wants you to join the entertainment industry. The actor launched a talent hunt on Thursday to find the next generation of stars to work on screen and behind the scenes.

In a post on Instagram, the Main Manto Nahi Hoon star said he was looking for “talented young individuals” who wished to “become part of the creative process in any way”. The post gave a list of roles participants could try out for: assistant producers, assistant directors, line producers, art directors, production designers, writers, performers, singers, musicians, editors, VFX artists and graphic designers.

Saeed said participants would be trained to take on “diverse leadership roles” and didn’t require an education or prior background in the arts. He encouraged fresh graduates to apply to the programme, but said there was no set age criteria. The “passion and commitment” of applicants is what matters, the actor said. Applications for the talent hunt can be emailed to the team at thehumayunsaeedofficial@gmail.com.

This year has been big for fresh talent in Pakistan, as the country gears up for a revival of Pakistan Idol after a decade-long hiatus. Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Bilal Maqsood have been confirmed as judges for the show. Pakistan is also getting its very own franchise of the world’s most popular TV talent show, Got Talent.