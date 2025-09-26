Pakistan stumble their way into Asia Cup final against India and the memes have entered beast mode

Pakistan won its semi-final match against Bangladesh by 11 runs on Thursday night after stumbling (read: collapsing) to 135-8 in the Asia Cup Super Four in Dubai.

And somehow, SOMEHOW, with that nervy win, the Green Shirts booked a final date with archrivals India for the first time in the tournament’s 17 editions.

Naturally, Pakistanis on X did what Pakistanis do best: meme their way through trauma. Because when you can’t trust the batting order, at least you can trust your sense of humour.

A user resurrected the Umbrella Academy meme, and honestly, it fit Pakistan’s “accidentally surviving” vibe like a glove.

Nothing says “toxic relationship” quite like the Pakistan team and its fans:

Of course, Indian players weren’t spared. Someone pointed out how they thought they had seen the last of us… and then we popped back up like an unskippable YouTube ad.

But reaching the finals was a piece of cake (not):

The best analogy of the night? Pakistan = that one scared kid from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Yes, the one that screams and runs for his life.

One fan wrote: “After 50 heart attacks, 20 anxiety attacks, and 10 times falling into depression, we reached the final.” And honestly, cardiologists should be thanking this team for the business.

Another summed it up best: “Imagine hating each other but still meeting thrice in a month.” Congratulations to India and Pakistan, the most toxic situationship in cricket.

Komal said it, and we can’t argue: “We are the tournament.” Unfortunately, that’s not always a compliment.

And finally, someone captured the Asia Cup perfectly in one meme:

And we don’t know about you, but this is what we’re thinking about:

All in all, we’re back in the final. Not because it was easy, but because it was Pakistan.