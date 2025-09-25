Diljit Dosanjh says he got flak for Sardaar Ji 3, yet India-Pakistan cricket continues

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy around his film Sardaarji 3, comparing it to the rather muted response to the recent Pakistan-India cricket matches.

Speaking at a concert in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, he clarified that his film was shot before the Pahalgam attack, while the matches have continued to take place afterwards.

In a viral video from the concert shared on X, Dosanjh added that although he had many answers and justifications to give when he was being called out for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, that too before the Pahalgam attack and the consequent military escalation between the two countries in May, he chose to remain silent until now.

“Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That’s my country’s flag). Always respect,” he said while saluting the national flag during his gig.

He then took permission from the audience to speak about a few things. “When my film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played,” he said.

Expressing sorrow over the April 22 Pahalgam tragedy, for which India blames Pakistan, an accusation Pakistan has repeatedly denied, he said, “At that time, and even now, I pray that whoever was responsible should get strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack.”

Towards the end, he explained the reason behind his silence. “I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. There are many things to say. The difference now is that a match is still being played. But at the time, the national media kept painting Diljit Dosanjh as anti-national. But everyone knows that a Punjabi Sardar can never be a traitor.“

Dosanjh was widely criticised earlier this year over Aamir’s presence in the film. The decision of the makers to release the film worldwide as is, without any reshoots or cuts, except in India, was also slammed.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees demanded that the film industry blacklist the actor and even sought cancellation of his Indian citizenship.