NCCIA registers FIR against YouTuber Rajab Butt for promoting online gambling applications

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered an FIR against YouTuber Rajab Butt for allegedly promoting illegal gambling applications on his social media pages. The FIR, a copy of which is available with Images, alleges these applications, Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365 and B9 Game, among others, defrauded users by taking “their hard-earned money” and not paying out any profits.

Butt is accused of acting as a brand ambassador for Binomo and promoting illegal applications in his YouTube and TikTok videos; the FIR lists several links to videos in which Butt allegedly promoted these applications. He is also accused of promoting the applications on Instagram stories for limited periods of time.

The NCCIA included the YouTuber in an enquiry on the promotion of gambling applications by social media influencers on June 13 and summoned him to present his defence. The agency said he did not appear before the enquiry, so a case has been registered against him under sections 13 (Electronic Forgery), 14 (Electronic Fraud), 25 (Spamming) and 26 (Spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 as well as sections 294 B (Offering prize in connection with trade) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducting delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

This follows the August 17 arrest of fellow YouTuber Saadur Rehman — known online as Ducky Bhai — at the Lahore airport. Rehman was asked to appear before the NCCIA in the same enquiry and is currently fighting similar charges in court.

This is not the first time Butt has gotten into trouble with the law — he was booked under blasphemy laws and Peca in March over the name of his perfume “295”. In December 2024, he was arrested for illegally keeping weapons and a lion cub at his residence. The vlogger is currently in London.

Photo via Rajab Butt/Instagram