Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan’s Neelofar is finally hitting theatres this winter

It’s official! Neelofar is finally coming out, and we can’t wait.

The Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan movie, which wrapped up filming in December 2020, is finally hitting theatres this winter, the actors and filmmakers confirmed in an Instagram post.

“Agli Mulaqat ka intezar rahay ga.. (Will be waiting till we meet again). Neelofar — This winter,” the caption read.

Covid-19 put many things on hiatus back in 2020, including the much-awaited film featuring the biggest stars of the country. Even then, not much was disclosed about the movie.

At an event in June last year, Fawad had said, “Our film Neelofar is almost in its completion phase, so that’s one forthcoming release.”

Back in 2020, Mahira had been building excitement one post at a time without ever truly divulging the themes the film would explore. “We were shooting for the film before this entire situation [Covid] happened. There were only 10 days left for the shooting but now we don’t even know when it’ll be finished,“ she said in April that year.

As filming came to a close, she shared snippets from the set with this message: “I take with me a piece of you […] leaving a bit of my soul with you. My darling Neelofar, I shall miss you, oh so much.” The post is no longer available on her Instagram.

She had also given a shout-out to all those who worked tirelessly on the project. “Everyone of them put their heart and soul into it. Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon. Ameen!” she wrote.