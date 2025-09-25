‘Our wedding gave Pakistan a crash course on Gilgit’ — Hasan Raheem on his wedding going viral

Singer Hasan Raheem’s wedding this August was the viral event of the summer, with clips of the singer clad in Gilgiti attire making rounds on social media, much to the delight of his fans. Speaking to Haroon Rashid on the BBC Asian Network, Raheem said he was grateful to his mother for putting an emphasis on tradition at the event.

Social media was absolutely flooded with videos of Raheem dancing at his wedding. The singer recalled getting up “every five minutes” for a dance, telling guests he’ll “show them how it’s done”. He said his moves were rooted in his Gilgiti culture and he was surprised by the positive reactions they received on social media, telling his friends, “If the music career doesn’t happen, we know what to do. We’re dance choreographers at weddings now.”

Talking about heritage, Raheem said his shuqa overcoat was a family heirloom, passed down from his maternal grandfather to his father and now to him. He said he loved wearing it with his pakol cap but hadn’t anticipated the love he’d receive for his outfit from the public.

Rashid asked the star about any inhibitions he may have had with displaying affection to his wife on such a public platform. Raheem said he initially had some apprehensions and his mom even asked if he wanted to bar phones at the event, but the singer said he “shut himself off” from the thoughts because he was “too happy to be boiling over stuff [he] can’t really control”. Raheem said his wedding was the best week of his life.

Making light of the social media frenzy surrounding his wedding, the singer said his cousins became “influencers for six days”. He joked about quizzing them on “making bag on [his] marriage”. Raheem said he was sure his family would’ve been upset if he had taken heir phones away like his mom suggested.

