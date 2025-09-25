Rihanna welcomes baby number three with A$AP Rocky

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna has given birth to baby number three, a daughter, with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Announcing the news on her social media, she revealed the baby, born on September 13, has been named Rocki Irish Mayers. The ‘Bad Girl’ singer and her longtime partner are also parents to two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

Rihanna shared two photos while making the announcement. While the second showed pink baby gloves, the first saw Rihanna carrying her newborn wrapped in a pink blanket.

She appeared to be wearing a watch, ring, and necklace in the photo with a chunky “R” pendant. The striking piece, called the Splendente Letter Pendant, is made with yellow gold and is designed by NYC-based, Naples-born jeweller Renato Cipullo. It retails for $7,950.

Rihanna kept up her tradition of fusing fashion with her pregnancy reveals by debuting her latest baby bump in May at the Met Gala. She told British Vogue in 2020 that her 10-year plan included children.

“I’ll have kids — three or four of ‘em,” she said. “The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were friends for years before going public with their romantic relationship in 2021. He called her “the love of my life” during an interview with GQ, adding that fatherhood was “in my destiny, absolutely”.