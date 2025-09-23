Shae Gill’s ‘Insecurity’ is a Punjabi girl power anthem about that guy who can’t take no for an answer

The experience of being friends with a guy who wanted something a little more than just friendship isn’t uncommon. What’s worse is when their advances are rejected, they often turn against their ‘friend’ and begin what basically amounts to a smear campaign. That’s exactly what Shae Gill’s new song ‘Insecurity’ is about.

Talking about telling a guy “no,” only for his “insecurity to make noise,” Gill says he “changes colours” and “shows a new face” upon getting rejected.The song goes on to say he “makes up stories and twists her words “. Possessed by his false assumptions, he “portrays friendship as anything but”.

The second part of the song is more hopeful, with the singer asking why the man thinks “he can break her”. Gill says there no use in “explaining yourself to strangers” and that “the truth has to come out”. Accompanied by a traditional drumbeat and backup vocals, ‘Insecurity’ is a stark contrast to the singer’s other solo song, ‘Mera Sawera’, a slower track about self discovery.

Aside from her solos, Gill has had a stellar career working with big names in the industry. Her song ‘Pasoori,’ which she sang with Ali Sethi, became the most streamed Pakistani song in December 2022, racking up 201 million plays on Spotify. She also collaborated with Abdul Hannan on ‘Gila’ in April.

Gill posted the news on Instagram, announcing the song’s release and thanking producer Mushtaq Omar Uddin. The song is available to stream on Spotify. While she hasn’t said anything about a music video release, we have our fingers crossed after she said, “Audio is out tomorrow,” on Monday.