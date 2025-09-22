Tom Holland suffers concussion on Spider-Man: Brand New Day set, takes short break from filming

Tom Holland has sustained a mild concussion while filming his upcoming superhero outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Variety reported.

The 28-year-old actor, who has played the web-slinger since 2016, will take a short break from shooting as a precaution and is expected to return to set in a few days. Sony, which is co-producing the film with Marvel Studios, is set to meet on Monday to discuss adjustments to the production schedule. No one else was injured in the incident.

Production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicked off in early August in Glasgow. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 31 next year. Fans got their first glimpse of Holland back in costume last month, when Sony released behind-the-scenes footage showing the actor suiting up for the fourth time.

“It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on Spider-Man,” Holland said in the video. “It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them. We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Those “familiar faces” include Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reprising their roles as MJ and Ned. They’ll be joined by newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas, Severance Emmy winner Tramell Tillman, and Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink. The film will also see Mark Ruffalo return as Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk), Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Scorpion.

With Holland briefly sidelined, fans are hopeful that the injury won’t affect the film’s timeline. For now, all eyes are on Brand New Day as it shapes up to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious Spidey instalments yet.