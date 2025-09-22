Peshawar artists ask KP govt to posthumously award folk musicians Farooq Ustad and Khalid Malik Haider

The participants of a reference in Peshawar paid glowing tributes to Farooq Ustad and Khalid Malik Haider, two popular music composers, who passed away during the last week due to multiple health complications.

The event was organised by Hunari Tolana Welfare Society on Sunday in a local music studio. The participants of the event said that music composers played a pivotal role in shaping the music landscape by creating original works that reflected cultural, social and emotional themes and their works inspired future generations.

Artists termed the demise of music masters a great loss to the world of folk music. They said both of them enriched Pashto and Urdu folk music with their innovation. They praised the huge contribution of both the deceased musicians to folk Pashto and Urdu music and asked the provincial culture department to announce posthumous awards and commendation certificates for them.

Dr Rashid Ahmad Khan, chief of Hunari Tolana Welfare Society, in his opening remarks said that both Farooq Ustad and Khalid Malik Haider played a significant role in promoting folk music in the province and the country at large. He said the contributions of Farooq Ustad and Khalid Malik Haider to radio, TV and film were immense, but regrettably, their works went unnoticed. Both musicians, being humble souls, lived in seclusion. Being the masters of tunes, the deceased music composers imparted music skills to countless vocalists and instrumentalists and also introduced new tunes in the field of folk symphonies, Khan said.

Senior folk artist Ahmad Gul Ustad said that Farooq Ustad learnt basics of music from Patiala Gharana, drenched in classical tunes and blended in modern Pashto music. “Farooq Ustad aka Gul Ji (1948-2025) spent some time in Punjab and parts of KP. He also served as music master at Fazle Haq College Mardan. His services for Pashto music are incredible,” he said.

A resident of Swabi district, Farooq Ustad was a down-to-earth personality having mastery over all shades of Pashto folk music compositions. “Farooq Ustad was not only a music composer but also an excellent folk singer and had a large fan following. Many admired his velvety voice and expertise in blending poetry and [music] into songs,” said Fazal Wahab Dard, a renowned vocalist.

Paying tributes to Khalid Malik Haider (1945-2025), a noted music director who died at his Peshawar residence a week ago, the participants of the event said he had authored three books on music in Urdu. His books including Sur Bahar, Sur Singhaar and Mosiki ki Pehli Kitab would continue to inspire budding artists. Khalid Malik Haider’s music compositions had acclaimed widespread appreciation at the international level.

Originally published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025.